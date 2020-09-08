TELL CITY – Catherine Moore, of Tell City, passed away Aug. 22, 2020.

She was born April 8, 1931, in Muddy, Ill., to the late Jesse and Nannie Moore.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Jessie Hawhee, Marion Arnold and Mildred Crawford; a brother, William Moore; her infant siblings that preceded her were John, Ruby, Lora and Elvira Moorea; also close to her heart, and preceding her in death, was her sister-in-law, Hazel Howell; and her companion dog, Ginger.

She is survived by her loving sister, Betty Harris of Tell City, along with many nieces and nephews.

Behind her faith, family was the most important thing in her life. The love she had for her family was evident all the way down to great-great-nieces and nephews.

Catherine had many God-given gifts. She was very artistic and enjoyed many things. She had a love of singing, painting, sewing and gardening. The gift that stands out most to family was that of being a caregiver and granting unconditional love.

Coming from a large family, one of Catherine's unsung contributions in life was not just being a wonderful aunt, but after the passing of other family members, a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. Her family is very thankful she was given so many years. She will be sorely missed by those that loved her.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

