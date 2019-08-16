SIBERIA – Catherine R. Schaefer, 91, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at Oakwood Campus in Tell City.
Born Aug. 2, 1928, in Siberia, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Cecilia Jasper Gehlhausen.
Catherine was retired from the Swiss Haus and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, gardening and puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Paul J. Schaefer, Ruth M. Schaefer and David L. Schaefer all of Tell City; a granddaughter, Amber (Jody) Harris; a great-grandson Taylor Sturgeon; and six nephews and two nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter E Schaefer; her brothers Walter, Leonard and Louis Gehlhausen; and a niece.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in Siberia. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be given to St Paul Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 19, 2019