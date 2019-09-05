TELL CITY – Cecil H. Schirtzinger, 88, of Tell City passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was born May 18, 1931.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ann D. Schirtzinger; three children, David (Janet) Schirtzinger, Teri (Jeff) Braaten and Cecil W. (Mindi) Schirtzinger; and five grandchildren.
Private family services will be provided by William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Ky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Tell City United Methodist Church, 702 10th Street, Tell City, IN 47586.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019