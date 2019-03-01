TELL CITY – Charlene K. (Terry) Bolin, 58, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Charlene has left her family here, to spread her wings and fly free; free of pain she will never suffer anymore.
|
She grew up in and around the Derby area of Perry County. She graduated from Vincennes University in Jasper, where she became an LPN in 1989. She spent most of her career at Golden Living in Tell City, working night shift.
Charlene was also a guitar player with her band "Something Special," enjoying many years playing on stage with gigs around Perry County. After an early retirement from nursing, she enjoyed a quiet life at home, along with the occasional camping and fishing on the banks of Bear Creek. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with Angel, her Chihuahua. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to her one true love, Roger. Charlene also enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlene was a fighter; a person who always got her point across. She was the type of woman who would stand when others backed down. She walked the walk. She wanted a no-drama world and for the most part, that's what she lived. She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty, jumping in where some men would just leave. She is someone that will be truly missed by all who knew her. Words simply cannot describe the type of person Charlene was.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Roger A. Bolin; her mother, Mildred Terry Bertram ("Walkie") of Whitesville, Ky.; her daughters, Felecia Voyles, and Charla Rogier (Jeremy), both of Tell City; a sister, Margie Allen of Indianapolis; a half-sister, Susan Morris of Odessa, Fla.; her grandchildren, Denny, Samantha, Samuel and Michael Harding, Savanna Rust, Jordan Rogier, Mikayla Meador Rogier and Cameron Rogier and great-grandchildren, Cicialee and Kinleigh.
Rest in peace and thank you for everything you've done. You truly left the world better than you found it.
