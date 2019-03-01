Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene K. (Terry) Bolin. View Sign

TELL CITY – Charlene K. (Terry) Bolin, 58, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Charlene has left her family here, to spread her wings and fly free; free of pain she will never suffer anymore.

She grew up in and around the Derby area of Perry County. She graduated from Vincennes University in Jasper, where she became an LPN in 1989. She spent most of her career at Golden Living in Tell City, working night shift.

Charlene was also a guitar player with her band "Something Special," enjoying many years playing on stage with gigs around Perry County. After an early retirement from nursing, she enjoyed a quiet life at home, along with the occasional camping and fishing on the banks of Bear Creek. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with Angel, her Chihuahua. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to her one true love, Roger. Charlene also enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charlene was a fighter; a person who always got her point across. She was the type of woman who would stand when others backed down. She walked the walk. She wanted a no-drama world and for the most part, that's what she lived. She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty, jumping in where some men would just leave. She is someone that will be truly missed by all who knew her. Words simply cannot describe the type of person Charlene was.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Roger A. Bolin; her mother, Mildred Terry Bertram ("Walkie") of Whitesville, Ky.; her daughters, Felecia Voyles, and Charla Rogier (Jeremy), both of Tell City; a sister, Margie Allen of Indianapolis; a half-sister, Susan Morris of Odessa, Fla.; her grandchildren, Denny, Samantha, Samuel and Michael Harding, Savanna Rust, Jordan Rogier, Mikayla Meador Rogier and Cameron Rogier and great-grandchildren, Cicialee and Kinleigh.

Rest in peace and thank you for everything you've done. You truly left the world better than you found it.

We will forever be grateful that we got to share our lives with her. Please share a favorite memory with her family at

As per Charlene's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, will be assisting the family with her request. TELL CITY – Charlene K. (Terry) Bolin, 58, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Charlene has left her family here, to spread her wings and fly free; free of pain she will never suffer anymore.She grew up in and around the Derby area of Perry County. She graduated from Vincennes University in Jasper, where she became an LPN in 1989. She spent most of her career at Golden Living in Tell City, working night shift.Charlene was also a guitar player with her band "Something Special," enjoying many years playing on stage with gigs around Perry County. After an early retirement from nursing, she enjoyed a quiet life at home, along with the occasional camping and fishing on the banks of Bear Creek. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with Angel, her Chihuahua. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to her one true love, Roger. Charlene also enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Charlene was a fighter; a person who always got her point across. She was the type of woman who would stand when others backed down. She walked the walk. She wanted a no-drama world and for the most part, that's what she lived. She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty, jumping in where some men would just leave. She is someone that will be truly missed by all who knew her. Words simply cannot describe the type of person Charlene was.She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Roger A. Bolin; her mother, Mildred Terry Bertram ("Walkie") of Whitesville, Ky.; her daughters, Felecia Voyles, and Charla Rogier (Jeremy), both of Tell City; a sister, Margie Allen of Indianapolis; a half-sister, Susan Morris of Odessa, Fla.; her grandchildren, Denny, Samantha, Samuel and Michael Harding, Savanna Rust, Jordan Rogier, Mikayla Meador Rogier and Cameron Rogier and great-grandchildren, Cicialee and Kinleigh.Rest in peace and thank you for everything you've done. You truly left the world better than you found it.We will forever be grateful that we got to share our lives with her. Please share a favorite memory with her family at www.huberfuneralhome.net. As per Charlene's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, will be assisting the family with her request. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close