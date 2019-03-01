Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. "Charlie" James. View Sign

TELL CITY – Charles F. "Charlie" James, 87, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.

He was born in Hancock County, Ky., on Sept. 15, 1931, to the late Charles Jacob James and Elouise (Parker) Hudson Pate. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Sue "Sudie" (Bishop) James, a sister, Ella Mae Weatherholt and a step-grandson, Terry Burden, Jr.

Charlie retired from Schwab Safe Company and had also worked at United Wood Products, formerly in Ferdinand. He enjoyed visiting with friends at local restaurants and Walmart.

Surviving are his son, Kenny James (Betty) of Tell City; a sister, Jackie Sorerson of Sky Forest, Calif.; his two grandsons, Kenny James, II and John James; his step-granddaughter, Rhonda Horne (Bill); his great-grandchildren, Jakob, Kristopher and Kolten and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, March 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251

