1/
Charles H. "Hobie" Kellems
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Charles H. "Hobie" Kellems, 78, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on Jan. 1, 1942.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Wanda L. Kellems of Tell City; children, Dodie Briggs of Portland, Ore., Danny (Carol) Kellems and Dean Kellems, both of Tell City; his four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and two more great-grandchildren on the way; brothers and sisters, Betty Underhill (Darrell) of Bristow, Minnie Jane Kellems of Indianapolis, Anna Mae Wyman (Doyle) of Utah, Evelyn Kellems and Patsy Kellems, both of Indianapolis, Larry David Kellems of Tell City, Tom Kellems (Marsha) of Tell City, Roy Kellems (Priscilla) of Cloverport, Ky., and Michael Kellems of Evansville.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Rev. Tim Dotson officiated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
I used to work at Core and struck up a friendship with Hobie. He was one of my favorite people. He would often come and sit in my office and listen to the radio with me. We sang karaoke one Fourth of July and he never forgot that. He knew my grandfather and some of my great uncles that were also from Tell City. He was a lot of fun! He will be missed. Prayers for his family.
Shelly Cooper
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved