TELL CITY – Charles H. "Hobie" Kellems, 78, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born in Tell City on Jan. 1, 1942.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Wanda L. Kellems of Tell City; children, Dodie Briggs of Portland, Ore., Danny (Carol) Kellems and Dean Kellems, both of Tell City; his four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and two more great-grandchildren on the way; brothers and sisters, Betty Underhill (Darrell) of Bristow, Minnie Jane Kellems of Indianapolis, Anna Mae Wyman (Doyle) of Utah, Evelyn Kellems and Patsy Kellems, both of Indianapolis, Larry David Kellems of Tell City, Tom Kellems (Marsha) of Tell City, Roy Kellems (Priscilla) of Cloverport, Ky., and Michael Kellems of Evansville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Rev. Tim Dotson officiated.

