TELL CITY – Charles Kevin Smith, 56, passed away March 19, 2020, at his home.
Born October 12, 1963, in Corydon, he was the son of Chester and Mary Bernardi Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Mary (Robert) Little of Tell City; daughters, Christi Smith of Owensboro, Ky. and Misty Morgan of Tell City; sisters, Lisa (Shane) Baughman of Mitchel, Pam Smith, Michelle (Christian) Leigninger and Angela Plaza, all of Tell City; a brother, Perry Smith of Tell City; and a sister-in-law, Stacy Smith of Huntingburg.
Preceding him in death are his father and a brother, Jerry Lee Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Errol Wright officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 3 p.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.