TELL CITY – Charles O. Mallory, 85, passed away March 24, 2019.
He was born in Perry County on Jan. 13, 1934, son of the late Earl and Mary Theresa (Goffinet) Mallory. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Clara Rita (Ward) Mallory, who passed away March 4, 2019; a sister, Lucille O'Bryan; and a brother in infancy, Carl Cletus Mallory.
Charles retired from Tell City High School in 1996, where he was a custodian for 26 years. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Richard Mallory (Peggy) of Tell City and Cathy Reece (Steve) of Louisville, Ky.; his grandchildren, Tabby Goffinet (Glenn), Chad Mallory (Susan), Tracie Harrison (Jason) and Tammy Harrington (Byron); his great-grandchildren, Mallory and Molly, Paige and Jase, Victoria, Kristy and Taylor.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, March 27, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Derby. Rev. Sengole Thomas G. will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church Endowment Fund or Chemo Buddies c/o Evansville Oncology, 3699 Epworth Road, Newburgh, IN 47630. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
