EVANSTON – Charles R. Zimmerman, 67, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home encircled by his loving family.
Charlie was born in Huntingburg, Ind., on March 22, 1951, son of the late Robert Zimmerman and Ella Mae (Kuntz) Zimmerman Mann. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Albert Mann.
Charlie worked for Foertsch Construction Company for 40 years. He loved working with his cattle and being with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Charlynn (Foertsch) Webb Zimmerman; a sister, Roberta (Zimmerman) John Wittman of Evanston; a brother, John Zimmerman of Lamar; his two children, Brianne Zimmerman and Ryan (Nicole Bauer) Zimmerman; his grandson, Brantley Zimmerman; his step-grandson, Austin Litherland; nieces, Cheryl (Steve) Southwood and Tina (Michael) DeVillez, Kara (Todd) Polen, Megan (Bruce) Hassfurther; nephew, Nathan (Debbie) Zimmerman; step-children, Shawn (Karin) Webb, Rachel (Chris) Tuggle, Sarah (David) Rearden; step-grandchildren, Shawna, Mattalynn, and Logan Webb, August, Wyatt, and Josie Tuggle, Reiss and Mason Wetzel, and Eli Rearden; and a host of loving family and friends that adored him.
Charlie, in his final days, accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior.
At the wishes of Charlie, there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside burial at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evanston officiated by Pastor Tom Epperson. Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church Organ Fund.
