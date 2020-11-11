1/1
Charles "Wayne" Ramsey
1933 - 2020
TELL CITY – Charles "Wayne" Ramsey, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
He was born in Derby on Sept. 15, 1933, to the late John and Catherine (Carr) Ramsey. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Virginia (Brinksneader) Ramsey; and sisters, Jessie Dixon, Carolyn Byrd and Sandra "Dolly" May.
Wayne retired as a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed squirrel and coon hunting, riding horses and four wheelers, and traveling with his wife during his truck-driving career.
Wayne was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Perry County Coon Club. He was a past member of Indiana National Guard and American Legion Post 213.
Surviving are his children, Dennis Ramsey (Robbyne), Cheryl Sanders (Sam), all of Sellersburg, Lesa Pfeifer (Bobby) of Derby, Allen Ramsey (Beth)of Newburgh and Barry Ramsey (Rhonda Douglas) of Gallatin, Tenn.; his brother, Carlos Ramsey of Sellersburg; his grandchildren, Stephen and Nathan Ramsey, Bradley, Eric and Michelle Sanders, Shaylon Pierce, Karli Klem, Lucas Ramsey, Addison Kirkwood, Ben and Jake Ramsey and Katie Briody; and his eleven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rev. Luke Waugh officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Derby.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cemetery, Derby.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
While visiting the funeral home, please know a mask is required and social distancing is appreciated.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Huber Funeral Home
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
