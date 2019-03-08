LAMAR – Charlotte O'Brien, 77, passed away March 5, 2019, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
|
Born Sept. 5, 1941, in Yankton, SD, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen Voigt Ridgway.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; her sons, Jeff O'Brien and James O'Brien; her siblings, Cheryl Pick, Rick Ridgway, and Betty Lou Martin; her seven grandchildren, Cole, Cadin, Chase, Alex, Drevin, Haley and Chole.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Chip Jahn officiating. Private burial will be in St. Peter's UCC Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 11, 2019