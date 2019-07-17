HUNTINGBURG – Cheryl Fehribach, 67, of Huntingburg met her maker July 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital.
She enjoyed her kids, grandkids, flowers, shopping and visiting with neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her father Shirley Rogier.
She is survived by her mother Betty Rogier of Tell City; four children, Bennie Rust Jr. of Ireland, Ind., Wendy Rust of Holland, Ind., Brigitte Rich and Tiffany Welborn both of Huntingburg; three brothers, Mark Rogier of Tell City, Mike Rogier of Florida, and Marty of Newburgh; and 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one step grandchild.
All services will be private.
Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019