FERDINAND – Clara A. Wilgus, 88, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, at her home in Ferdinand under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice. Clara was born May 12, 1931, in Troy to Erwin andGertrude (Bergman) Lamar. She was united in marriage to Paul Wilgus on April 11, 1953, in Troy. Paul preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1981.
Clara was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She retired as a cook at Forest Park High School. She was a charter member of Ferdinand Home Economics Club. She was the Salutatorian of the Tell City High School class of 1949. Clara enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, cooking and was an avid bird watcher.
Surviving are five daughters, Patti (Maarten) Bos of Sarasota, Fla., Mona (Kenny) Elder of Tell City, Terry Brinker and fiancé Wayde Jones of Evansville, Sandy (Tony) Waninger of Fulda, and Marci (Michael) Hansen of Ferdinand. Two sons, Rick (Tonya) Wilgus of Evansville and Ron (Shelly) Wilgus of Schnellville. Sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Linda Lamar of Arkansas and brother-in-law, Charlie (Sue) Wilgus of Tell City. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Caregivers, Ruth Sickbert, Angie Rahman, and Denise Schnell. Clara was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Wilgus; a great-grandson, Corbin Sarfos; brothers, Albert, Marty, and Paulie Lamar; and a sister, Agnes (Bootz).
A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, Jan. 25, in St. Ferdinand Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation was Friday and Saturday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 27, 2020