Clara "Eileen" Allinger
1924 - 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Clara "Eileen" Allinger, 96, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
 She was born in Mount Pleasant on June 10, 1924, daughter of the late Adlai and Mary (Cunningham) Goffinet.
 Eileen was united in marriage on Aug. 16, 1941, to Charles Edward Allinger, who precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death were two children, Charles "Eddie" Allinger Jr. and Rosanna Hubert; grandson, Jeff Mullis; and brothers, Robert, Harold and Carlton Goffinet.
 Eileen was a 1941 graduate of Oil Township. She attended Branchville United Methodist Church and enjoyed, quilting, reading, gardening and cooking. Her family will specifically miss her homemade rolls, corn and chocolate chip cookies.
 Surviving is her daughter, Charlene Mullis of Leopold; a sister, Marie Adele Heath of Mobile, Ala.; her grandchildren, Pam Brown (Danny), Beth Hauser (Tom), Jason Allinger, Natalie Polk (Mike), Denise Ubelhor (Wayne), Rick Hubert (Nicole) and Jill Taylor (Chad); 21 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
 Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 9, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Josh Harris officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.
 Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
