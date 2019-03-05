Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Rita (Ward) Mallory. View Sign

TELL CITY – Clara Rita (Ward) Mallory, 84, passed away March 4, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus surrounded by her family.

She was born in Uniontown, Ind., on Nov. 17, 1934, to the late Peter and Julia (George) Ward. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Lucille Riddle and Mary Shearn and brothers, Edward and Louis Ward.

Clara was united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1955, to Charles O. Mallory. She retired from General Electric after 21 years. A member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Clara enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, making crafts, gardening, fishing, playing cards with family and friends and babysitting her grandchildren. She liked to visit the casino where she would play slot machines.

Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Charles Mallory of Tell City; her children, Richard Mallory (Peggy) of Tell City and Cathy Reece (Steve) of Louisville, Ky.; her grandchildren, Tabby Goffinet (Glenn), Chad Mallory (Susan), Tracie Harrison (Jason) and Tammy Harrington (Byron); her great-grandchildren, Mallory and Molly, Paige and Jase, Dayton, Jordan, Julius and Adrian, Victoria, Kristy and Taylor.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, March 7, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Derby. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

