JASPER – Clarence F. Schulthise, 88, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was born January 9, 1932, in Perry County, the son of the late Oscar and Sophie Nuetzel Schulthise. He graduated from Troy High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He had served as a board member of Evanston Civic Association and the Troy utility board. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Troy Civic Association, the Troy Chamber of Commerce and the Troy Fire Department. He was a Democrat precinct committeeman. Clarence enjoyed playing horseshoes, horse racing and playing euchre, and had played Lincolnland league baseball for Troy.
He is survived by his children, Chip Schulthise of Troy, Robert Dio (Jean) Schulthise of Tell City, Tina Gerlach of Troy, Casey Schulthise of Evanston, Duffy (Angie) Schulthise of Evanston; a sister, Helen Richardson of Tell City; his grandchildren, Jason Schulthise, Jered Schulthise, Amber Schulthise, Hannah Schulthise, Kelly Wilkins, Brad Schulthise, Brian Schulthise, Megan Schulthise, Mallory Ewing, Michael Floyd Gerlach, Tapanga Gerlach, Erin Schulthise, Isabella Schulthise, Alex O'brien and Ethan Schulthise; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Rosie Schulthise; a brother, Robert Schulthise; and a sister, Dottie Wittman.
Services were Thursday, June 4, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Trinity UCC Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Living Center Activity Fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.