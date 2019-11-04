Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Eugene "Gene" Rowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARROTSVILLE – Claude Eugene "Gene" Rowe, born Oct. 30, 1938, of Parrotsville, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 27, 2019.

Born in Martin County, he moved his family to Morristown, Tenn., to work at Modern Chair Factory. When Modern closed, he moved to Newport, to supervise at Bennington Pine. After Bennington Pine closed, he helped open more companies before settling and retiring from Shelby Williams.

He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lou Addie Rowe; brother, Jim Rowe; sisters, Mary Michael and her husband, Kent, Donna Posey and her husband, Bill; father-in-law and mother-in law, Ralph and Oliva Rust; brother-in-law, Ronnie Rust; and nephew, Hallie Rust.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Rowe. Additional survivors include his 5 Ts, sons Timothy Rowe of Parrottsville, Trent (Dare) Rowe of Arlington, Va., Todd (Melissa) Rowe of Murfreesboro, Tileah (Garry) Lewis of Newport, Tresha (Steve) Weeks of Cosby; sister, Carol Williams of Panama Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law, Linda Rowe of Indiana; brothers-in-law, Lynal (Nancy) Rust, Bennie (Wanda) Rust of Indiana; sisters-in-law, Gaye (Mike) Rickenbaugh of Indiana, Lynell Sickle of North Carolina, Susie (Kevin) Brock of Indiana; eighteen grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.

