Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Edward "Ed" Harper.
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
View Map
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
TELL CITY – Clyde Edward "Ed" Harper, 74, passed away on March 12, 2020.
He was born in Rome, Ind., on Nov. 5, 1945, to the late Clyde M. Harper and Ruth (Burns) Harper Adamson. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Thelma Terry, Marjorie Nix, Carolyn Carter, Nancy Bradshaw and Linda Simpson and brothers, Charles "Bud", Melvin and Paul Harper.
Ed was united in marriage on Feb. 26, 1966, to Anna Fisher, who survives. He retired from Can Clay and enjoyed fishing, watching his family race stock cars and working on them when they needed repairs. He liked to pester people at the Barge Inn, working on his pool, John Wayne movies, watching his grandchildren play sports and playing with his grand-dogs.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Anna Harper of Tell City; his children, Ron Harper (Michael Self) of Owensboro, Steve Harper (Renee) of Tell City, Brad Harper (Tracy) of Tell City and Melissa Snyder of Owensboro; sisters, Daisy James (Cletus) of Tell City, Brenda Pohl of Cannelton, Betty Hawkins (Dale) of Boonville, Wanda Daley of Peoria, Ill., and Rose Moore (Denny) of Derby; his brothers, Darrell Harper (Lena) of Tell City and Joe Harper (Brenda) of Cannelton; his grandchildren, Ron Harper, Jr. (Leeah), Aaron Harper (Brittany), Ryan Harper, Dakota James, Makayla Harper, Jeff Harper (Crystal), Courtney Harper, Derrick, Dustin and C.J. Snyder; his great-grandchildren, Henry Harper, Braxton and Remi Harper, Brenden Brewer, Kaydein Harper, Savannah Linne and Sydnee Gogel; and special girl, Katelynn Dunn.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 14, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Dan Hopkins officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 16, 2020
