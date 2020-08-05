ROME – Cody Winkler, 26, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Evansville.
He was born Jan. 28, 1994, in Tell City the son of Scott and Stephanie Winkler and Carrie Worley Parker.
He was a welder with Meggitt Control Systems and enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing and spending time with his son.
He is survived by his son, Dakota Winkler of Lamar; his parents, Carrie (Brad) Parker of Mt. Carmel, Ill., and Scott (Stephanie) Winkler of Branchville; sisters, Anastasia, Ashton and Reagan Parker of Mt. Carmel, Ill.; a grandmother, Debbie Terry of Tell City; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in German Ridge Cemetery.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Dakota's education fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.