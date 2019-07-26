Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEOPOLD – Curtis A. Rogier, 77, passed away July 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bandon, Ind., on June 8, 1942, to the late August "Gussie" and Marguerite (Goffinet) Rogier. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Margie Devillez and grandson, Curtis Alan Rogier.

Curt was a 1960 graduate of Oil Township and was united in marriage on Aug. 10, 1963, to Rosetta "Sue" Brown. He was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Curt had an outgoing, always friendly personality who enjoyed dancing, his John Deere tractor, working on the farm and chopping wood. Together, Curt and his wife, Sue loved to travel. They had traveled abroad, including Switzerland, Ireland, England, Germany and Belgium, to name a few. They had visited all 50 states and were looking forward to visiting each state capitol.

Surviving is his wife, Sue Rogier of Leopold; his children, Rick Rogier (Colette) of Mt. Pleasant, Tonya Harpenau (Cyril) of Kosse, Texas, and Neil Rogier (Khrysty Mayfield) of Leopold; two sisters, Yvonne Etienne of Tell City and Elaine Sandleben of Henderson, Ky.; his grandchildren, Shelby Rogier, Casey, Paige and Holly Harpenau, Andreia Easton and Nathian Rogier; step-grandchildren, Jessica Lueras, Stephanie Geeze, Katie Castillo, Victoria Brown and Sarah Evans and several step-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Augustine Catholic Church Restoration Fund or the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left at LEOPOLD – Curtis A. Rogier, 77, passed away July 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born in Bandon, Ind., on June 8, 1942, to the late August "Gussie" and Marguerite (Goffinet) Rogier. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Margie Devillez and grandson, Curtis Alan Rogier.Curt was a 1960 graduate of Oil Township and was united in marriage on Aug. 10, 1963, to Rosetta "Sue" Brown. He was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.Curt had an outgoing, always friendly personality who enjoyed dancing, his John Deere tractor, working on the farm and chopping wood. Together, Curt and his wife, Sue loved to travel. They had traveled abroad, including Switzerland, Ireland, England, Germany and Belgium, to name a few. They had visited all 50 states and were looking forward to visiting each state capitol.Surviving is his wife, Sue Rogier of Leopold; his children, Rick Rogier (Colette) of Mt. Pleasant, Tonya Harpenau (Cyril) of Kosse, Texas, and Neil Rogier (Khrysty Mayfield) of Leopold; two sisters, Yvonne Etienne of Tell City and Elaine Sandleben of Henderson, Ky.; his grandchildren, Shelby Rogier, Casey, Paige and Holly Harpenau, Andreia Easton and Nathian Rogier; step-grandchildren, Jessica Lueras, Stephanie Geeze, Katie Castillo, Victoria Brown and Sarah Evans and several step-great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Augustine Catholic Church Restoration Fund or the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on July 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close