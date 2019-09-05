TOBINSPORT – Curtis E. Tate, 80, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
He was born in Tobinsport, Ind., on July 11, 1939, son of the late Elmer and Annie Marcella (Applegate) Tate. Also preceding him in death was a brother, James Tate, Sr.
Curt worked as electrician all of his life and was most proud that he was able to travel the world, wiring for oil drilling rigs. He enjoyed motorcycles and guns.
Surviving is his son, Jeff Tate.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Lamb Cemetery in Tobinsport.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019