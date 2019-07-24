GENTRYVILLE – Cynthia Denise Litherland-Holman, 57, of Gentryville passed away Saturday July 20, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Miske of Cannelton; her husband, Mark Holman of Gentryville; sons, Jonathan Jones of Central City, Ky., and Kyle (Charlie) Maiden-Holman of Horse Branch, Ky.; a brother, Roland Miske of Rockport; sisters, Roxanne Lagrange of Tell City, Cathy Ann Miske, Debbie Ann McElroy of Central City, Ky.; and an uncle, Donnie Wiggins of Gentryville.
Services were held at Tuesday, July 23, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cynthia Litherland-Holman Memorial Fund, c/o Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 25, 2019