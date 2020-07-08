1/1
Cyril "Ed" Feix
1947 - 2020
BRISTOW – Cyril "Ed" Feix, 73, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home.
He was born March 25, 1947, in Tell City the son of the late Benjamin and Billie Plock Feix. He was married on July 6, 1974, to Connie Ernst who survives. Eddie was retired as Road Superintendent with the Perry County Highway Department and enjoyed fishing and was a member of River City Bassmasters.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Amber (Mike) Feix of Tell City and son, Derek (Heather) Feix of Bristow.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date with burial in Bristow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
