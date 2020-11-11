1/1
Dale Lee Stroud
1947 - 2020
ORIOLE – Dale Lee Stroud, 73, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
He was born in Marengo on Aug. 13, 1947, to the late Verlin and Violet (Senn) Stroud.
Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a truck driver.
Dale enjoyed shooting guns and attending shooting matches, playing his scratch off tickets and his cat, Lele.
Surviving is his companion, Pearl Alexander of Louisville, Ky.; his grandson, Spencer Hennegan of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a cousin, Sandy Conrad of Palmyra.
There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
