Service Information

Visitation
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City , IN 47586

Visitation
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City , IN 47586

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church

Obituary

TELL CITY – Dallas LeMaire, 94, passed on Dec. 8, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Apalona on June 2, 1925, son of the late Frank and Thelma (LaGrange) LeMaire. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Julia (Esarey) LeMaire in 2016; his brother, Curt LeMaire and sisters, Fritz Taylor and Rosella Brinksneader.

Dallas was drafted into the Marine Corps five weeks into his senior year of high school. He proudly served in the Sixth Marine Division during the occupation of Guadalcanal, combat duty during the Battle of Okinawa, and liberty duty in Tsingtao, China. He shared many stories of his service with his family, which his grandchildren cherish, and with local schools during Veteran's Day celebrations. In October 2015, Dallas was honored to be an Honor Flight recipient and spent an incredible day visiting the military memorials in Washington, DC and returning to a hero's welcome. His family is very proud that he served his country with such dignity and bravery.

Dallas loved his community and enjoyed helping with the American Legion Post 213, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Knights of Columbus when needed. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Dallas met his love, Julia, after returning from serving in the war. They were married Nov. 26, 1949, and spent 66 wonderful years together working, laughing, and loving side by side and raising their son, Duane. Duane was a gift to them and gave them both so much joy. He married and had two grandchildren, Carson and Regan, who were Dallas' and Julia's pride and joy.

Dallas retired from General Electric in Tell City after 37 years. He and Julia spent many of their retirement years traveling the country to see old friends, meet new ones, and visit their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. They especially enjoyed attending Sixth Marine Division reunions throughout the U.S. where they would make new friends and have new experiences.

Dallas loved his family and enjoyed his roll of "Big Brother." For many years, he was the rock when the family needed a steady, yet empathetic, guide. Still, he loved to tell or pull a good joke when given the opportunity and would often turn a somber or subdued situation to joy and laughter.

His strength, love and humor will be cherished and missed by all.

Survivors include his son, Duane LeMaire and wife, Tammy, of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Carson and Regan LeMaire; and sisters, Millie Harth and Evelyn Weiss, both of Tell City.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10: a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Hollowell will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Adoption Services.

