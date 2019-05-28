Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Abraham Aders. View Sign Service Information Freese Funeral Home 302 E Grand Saint Joseph , IL 61873 (217)-469-2331 Send Flowers Obituary

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. – Daniel Abraham Aders, 80, of St. Joseph, Ill., passed away on May 22, 2019. Born July 10, 1938, in Bristow, Ind., to George and Sarah Aders, the youngest of nine children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sarah; his brothers, Charles Aders, Gordie Aders; and sisters, Jenny Noone, Betty Karpowicz and Mary Clinger.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 55 years; sons, Darrell (wife Kathy) Aders and Kevin (wife Lisa) Aders; and six grandchildren, Caleb Aders, Miranda Aders, Gabby Aders, Matt Payne, Evan Payne and Addie Payne; two sisters, Ginger Coonley, Pat Beard; and brother, Bud Aders.

Dan served 22 years in the United States Air Force including a year in Vietnam earning a bronze star. After retirement in 1979, he became an accounting supervisor for Super Value where he worked for 20 years. Dan was a lifelong member of the New Primitive Baptist Church where he became ordained as a pastor on April 3, 1999.

Dan loved his family and his church and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He will be missed but has received the ultimate healing.

Funeral services will be at Freese Funeral Home in St. Joseph, with calling hours Friday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services to begin at 11 a.m., conducted by Elder Timothy Hopper of the Little Pigeon New Primitive Baptist Church. Graveside service to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that you consider giving to the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Carle Cancer Center at https://carle.org/give/donate , in honor of Dan.

