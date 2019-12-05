EVANSTON – Daniel J. Dorn, 77, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1942, in South Bend son of the late Joseph and Verna (Krawczyk) Dorn.
Dan married Priscilla Kary on Oct. 31, 1970, in South Bend and retired as a cable splicer from AT&T in 2005 after 32 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing and camping.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Priscilla Dorn of Evanston; his children, Lorie Gerard (John) of Boonville, Eric Dorn of Evansville, Holly Wiseman of Tell City, Sarah Cecil (Brian) of Tell City and Max Kary of Evanston; his grandchildren, Brittany Hartloff Matthews, Shawna Hartloff and Petal Murphy; great-grandchildren, Kenzie Litherland, Killian Matthews and Thorin Phillips; and a sister, Joan Harlan (Harold) of Largo, Fla.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with visitation from 3 until 7 p.m. Kim Lauerman will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 2, 2019