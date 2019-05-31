TELL CITY – Danny E. Wardrip, 55, passed away May 28, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born in Owensboro, Ky., on Nov. 8, 1963, to the late William Earl Wardrip and Lennie Jean (Barker) Walters.
Danny was married on April 26, 1986, to Alma Shellenberger.
He had worked as a security guard at Swedish Match in Owensboro. Danny enjoyed going to fairs, Wednesday night bingo, spending time with his family, children and his dog, Dolly.
Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Alma Wardrip of Tell City; his children, Jeremy Wardrip (Sami Kellems) of Tell City and Samantha Wardrip (David Tromly) of Owensboro, Ky.; grandchildren, Violet Joy Tromley and Lincoln Tromly; step-father, Don Walters of Tell City; sisters, Ginger Wardrip Paul (Dan) of Norwich, Conn., and Robin Robinson (Bill) of Tell City; his brothers, Jerry Wardrip (Lisa) of Evansville and Dennis Wardrip (Lisa) of Tell City; half-sisters, Maggie Owaynat (Steve) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Judy Givens of Russellville, Ky.; half-brothers, Scotty Wardrip of Grandview, and Billy Wardrip, Chicago, Ill.; step brothers, Timmy Walters (Deborah), Hendersonville, N.C. and Danny Walters (Melissa), Louisville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. CDT at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Steve Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 8 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 3, 2019