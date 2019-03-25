Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CANNELTON – Danny Joe Sommer, 64, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born in Tell City, Ind., on Jan. 13, 1955, to the late Joe and Ruth (Hearst) Sommer. Also preceding him in death was his infant brother, Henry and a sister, Carlotta "Sis" Sommer.

Danny Joe was a 1973 graduate of Perry Central High School. A year later, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Alice LeClere on Sept. 7, 1974. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1172, Perry County Coon Club and Perry County Horseman's Club and the current President of Southern Indiana Draft Horse and Mule Association. Danny Joe was currently working for Ken Shourds Equipment, Inc. in Rockport.

Danny Joe loved to play cards, hosting his annual deer camp, going on wagon rides, horses, and traveling with his wife. Above all Danny Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved being there for his family. Always upbeat and laughing, Danny Joe truly enjoyed visiting with people.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Alice Sommer of Cannelton; his children, Andy Sommer (Sara) of St. Marks and Kelly Cash (Calvin) of German Ridge; his grandchildren, Joey and Cyrilla Sommer, Kendall, Cadance and Byron Cash and a half-brother, Carl Krieg of Tell City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, March 26, at St. Mark Catholic Church with burial in St. Mark Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. with a service by the K of C at 7 p.m. on Monday and from 8 until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

