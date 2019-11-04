TROY – Darrell Ray "Dewey" Martin, II, 60, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Troy.
He was born Salina, Kan., on March 28, 1959, to the late Darrell Ray Martin I and Mary (Cavender) Martin. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Deonna Martin; a son, Ryan Miles; and brother, Kenny Martin.
Dewey attended Community Christian Church. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Colts football and when able, reading, traveling and camping. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Billie Martin (Keith Kohlmeyer) of Troy and Miranda Cain (Nick) of Tell City; brothers, Ralph Martin of Dickson, Tenn., and Michael Martin of Troy; and his grandchildren, Hailey, Jamie, Sarah, Grace, Rylie and one due in April.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Errol Wright will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 31, 2019