BRISTOW – Dave Meunier, 58, passed away April 30, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
Born Sept. 26, 1960, in Tell City, Ind., he was the son of Curtis and Lois (Beckman) Meunier. Dave was an operator with Peabody Energy for nearly 40 years and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Dwight Meunier (Lindsey) of Leopold, Kevin Meunier (Lauren) of Boonville, Alysia Hutchison (Justin) of Spottsville, Ky.; siblings, Gordon Meunier (Brenda), Joseph Meunier (Mary) and Paul Meunier (Kena), all of Apalona, Joanie Tapley (Danny) of Tell City, and Nancy Wendholt (Stu) of Ferdinand; and two grandchildren, Declan and Daniel.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his son, Daniel Lee Meunier.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Fr. Luke Wagh will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on May 6, 2019