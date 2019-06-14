CANNELTON – David A. Beertzer Sr., 68, passed away June 10, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Tell City, Ind., on June 16, 1950, to the late Allen Beertzer and Dorothy (Sanders) Beertzer.
David was united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1976, to Mary James. David retired earlier this year from KC Transportation where he was a truck driver for several years. He had also worked for Perkins Transport. He enjoyed piddling and tinkering with almost anything and working in his yard.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Beertzer of Cannelton; his children, Tabitha Mills (Tracy) of St. Cloud, Fla., PJ Beertzer of Hawesville, Ky., Rhonda Polston of Cannelton, Laura Paulin (Nick) of Tell City and David Beertzer, Jr. (Angel) of Leopold; nine grandchildren, Megan Mills, Christina Maffia, Maria Williams, Don Basham, Jeffrey Richardt, Austin and Ali Paulin, Aleah and Dymetry Greene and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Coyle of Tell City, Carolyn Zellers (Greg) of Cannelton and Kathy Fisher (Charles) of Tell City; and a brother, Tracy Keene of Princeton.
Funeral services were at 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 12, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 13, 2019