CANNELTON – David M. "Dave" Reed, 78, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.

He was born in Perry County on Feb. 4, 1942, to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Carter) Reed. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Patricia "Pat" (Amos) Reed in 2019; sisters, Joyce Reed and Dorothy Champion and brothers, Albert and Lee Reed.

Dave was a Cannelton High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Harry G. Myers American Legion Post 142, Cannelton and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1424. He retired from Weyerhauser after 35 years. Dave was known for playing Santa Claus at Christmas time for local parades, organizations and family and friends. He enjoyed bowling, grilling, having company, watching Westerns, spending time at his camp on the river and going to the casino in French Lick.

Survivors include his children, Wendy Vaal (Michael) of St. Meinrad, Mendy Lassaline (Erik) of Tell City and Dave Reed (Emily) of Tobinsport; a sister, Mary Covetts, of Cannelton; his grandchildren, Haley Kaufman (Scott), Seth Ward, David Reed, Mackenzie Reed, Makayla Reed, Steven VanWinkle (Kellie) and Jason VanWinkle (Yoshimi); and great-granddaughter, Kensley Kaufman, and another due in August.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Moose Lodge in Tell City from 6 to 8 p.m.

