GREEN BAY, Wisc. – David R. Hakes, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born June 7, 1960 in Ashwaubenon, Wisc., the son of the late Melvin and Mary William Hakes.
He was retired from Waupaca Foundry and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Hakes of Prineville, Ore.; daughters, Nichole (Jake) Gosdeck of Sun Prairie, Wisc., Samantha (Mark) Roffers of Mead, Colo.; brothers, Danny Hakes of Green Bay, Wisc., Ricky Hakes of Oregon, Wisc., Jody Hakes of Green Bay, Wisc., Melvin Hakes of Metairie, La.; 6 grandchildren and his beloved dog, Buddy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Hakes.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ft. Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wisc.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.