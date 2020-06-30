David R. Hakes
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – David R. Hakes, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born June 7, 1960 in Ashwaubenon, Wisc., the son of the late Melvin and Mary William Hakes.
He was retired from Waupaca Foundry and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Hakes of Prineville, Ore.; daughters, Nichole (Jake) Gosdeck of Sun Prairie, Wisc., Samantha (Mark) Roffers of Mead, Colo.; brothers, Danny Hakes of Green Bay, Wisc., Ricky Hakes of Oregon, Wisc., Jody Hakes of Green Bay, Wisc., Melvin Hakes of Metairie, La.; 6 grandchildren and his beloved dog, Buddy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Hakes.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ft. Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wisc.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved