TELL CITY – Delbert Wayne Dixon, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on May 12, 1954, son of the late Otis D. and Ruth P. (Mills) Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Dixon and Jim Dixon.
Wayne graduated from Tell City High School and had worked alongside his parents in their flower shop, Dixon's Florals, and was the owner of Sunset Liquors, both formerly in Tell City.
Surviving are his brother, Roger Dixon (Patty) of Tell City; sister-in-laws, Louise Dixon and Karen Dixon, both of Cannelton; and nieces and nephews.
Private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020