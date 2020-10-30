TROY – Delores M. Sandage, 83, passed away at her home on Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Troy, Indiana on Sept. 29, 1937, daughter of the late William and Matilda (Lautner) Sauter. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Ron Sandage; son, Terry Alvey and step son, Timmy Sandage; grandson, Joseph Embry and sisters, Lola Mae James and Helen Cobb.
Delores was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School. She worked at General Electric, retiring in 1997.
In her younger years, Delores enjoyed playing softball and bowling. After marrying Ron in 1985, they enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles. She liked crafting, sewing, quilting and flower gardening.
Surviving are her children, Kelly Louden (Bob) of Kuttawa, Ky., Karen Wynn (Ed) of Boonville, Kim Embry (Jerry) of Tell City, Jeff Alvey (Becky Aldridge) of Cannelton and stepson, Tony Sandage (Lori Blanford) of Cannelton; daughter-in-law, Deanna Alvey of Tell City; her grandchildren, Brandi Posey (Steve), Kandi Alvey, Justin Newton, Judd Brown (Kristi), Tucker Brown, Elliott Brown and stepgrandson, Tyler Sandage; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Paul Alvey officiated. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Evanston, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences can be left online at www.huberfuneralhome.net
