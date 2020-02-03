TELL CITY – Dennis C. Hosler, 80, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 11, 1939, in Tell City he was the son of the late C. Domes and Geneva Daum Hosler.
He served in the Army National Guard and was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and I.U. Sports.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny; children, Darin McKinney of New Albany, Michelle (Mark) Blunk, Denise (Aaron) Brown, Danny (Stacy) Hosler, Daune Hosler, Greg Tate and Kevin Tate, Keith (Donna) Kellems and Kirk (Lora) Kellems all of Tell City; a brother, Darrel (Beverly) Hosler of Tell City; grandchildren, Breanna Hall, Makala and Mariah Blunk, Carli, Dani, Brandon and Jordan Hosler, Kain and Victoria Brucken, Amber and Courtney Tate, Ashley and Cheyenne Kellems, Krystal Hall and Brenda Popp; his great-grandchildren, Addalyn Hall, Lucas Pannett, Reylann, Rylee and Zayden Hosler, Nick Taylor, Brantley and Kinlee Brucken, Brooklyn and Blake Hall and Audrey Popp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis C. Hosler, Jr., and a brother, Donald Hosler.
Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 30, 2020