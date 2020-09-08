CINCINNATI, Ohio – Dennis C. O'Connor, 78, formerly of Tell City and Newburgh, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati
on Aug. 28, 2020.
An active member of Local 181 of the International Operating Engineers, he was a large crane operator on projects including the Cannelton Dam, the Newburgh Dam, and the Alcoa Plant. He owned an apartment building and built his own home in Newburgh. He owned a DeLorean ("Back to the Future"), which he lovingly maintained for years!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Thomas (Tim) O'Connor. He is survived by his sisters, Rita (Jerry) Hindman of Edgewood, Ky.; Loretta (James) England of Union, Ky.; and Bridget O'Connor (Michael) Bronner of Union, Ky.; five nieces and a nephew, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was adored by his family and was generous to friends and family alike.
Because of restricted gatherings, there will be no public services. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.