TELL CITY – Dennis F. Shreve, Sr., 76, passed away April 12, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville.
He was born in Richland, Ind., on Aug. 6, 1942, son of the late Dauby Shreve and Dorothy (Stateler) Hoosier.
Dennis was an U.S. Army veteran and retired after 20 years of service to his country. He had also managed Pizza Inn in Tell City and had worked at Branchville Correctional Facility. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2939, , Harry G. Meyers American Legion Post 142, Cannelton and was Master Mason of Tell City Masonic Lodge 623. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon (Harris) Shreve of Tell City; children, Dennis Shreve, Jr. (Leslee) of Riverton, Utah, Terry Shreve of Tell City and Kimberly Patrick (Thomas) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Amanda Litherland (Aaron), Heather Patrick, Alishia Canary (Josh), Matthew Shreve (Tristen), Stephen Patrick (Amity), Amber Crockett (Benjamin), Megan and Miranda Shreve and Amber Wheeler (Daniel); and his ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 16, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with military rites provided by the V.F.W. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 2939. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
