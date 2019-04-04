TELL CITY – Dianna Carter, 60, passed away April 2, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born April 23, 1958, in Perry County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Helen Leimgruber Carter.
Survivors include her brothers, John (Clara) Carter and Cheyenne Carter both of Tell City; aunts and uncles, Sonny Leimgruber, Sharon Blake, Linda Clark, Ralph Carter, Jeff Carter, Albert Carter, Martha Poole, Margaret Wilkenson, Jerry Carter, Charlie Carter; and several cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 8, 2019