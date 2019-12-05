Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don L. Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Graveside service 10:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

EVANSTON – Don L. Vaughn, 86, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.

Born Nov. 23, 1933, in Marion, Ky., he was the son of Nobel and Ruby Velda Brown Vaughn. He was united in marriage to Brenda Braun on Oct. 25, 1978.

Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Evanston, and participated in the choir for many years. He worked for over 30 years for Indiana Bell and after a short retirement started Tell City Telecommunications where he was able to work in an industry he loved.

Don loved living out in the country where he could hunt and fish.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Brenda, include sons, Shawn Vaughn of Haubstadt and Ryan (Jennifer) Vaughn of Columbus; his daughters, Judy (Tony) Hipp of Haubstadt and Melanie (Dan) Dyer of Dugger; step-daughter, Julie (Roger) Brauser of Evansville; step-son Greg (Ashley Neighbors) Robinson of Santa Claus; and seven grandchildren, Isaac Lewis, Amelia Dyer, Nevaeh Dyer, Avery Vaughn, Levi Vaughn, Emma Brauser and Violet Vaughn.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, is a son, David Vaughn, and a sister, Barbara Vaughn.

There was a graveside service officiated by his son-in-law, Rev. Dan Dyer, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. John's Lutheran Church Choir, American Diabetes Association or Hospice.

Published in Perry County News on Dec. 2, 2019

