TELL CITY – Donald E. Froehlich, Sr., 87, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Born Feb. 16, 1932, in Tell City, he was the son of the late Edward Froehlich and Ethel Vaughn Turner. Don married Lois Cronin on Sept. 19, 1953. He was a 1951 Tell City High School graduate.
Don was a U.S. Navy veteran where he served in the Seabees. He was employed at Can-Tex as a maintenance superintendent and at the Highway Machine Co. in Princeton, Ind. In 1982 he started Don's Automotive and Machine from where he retired.
He was a member of American Legion Post 213 and he enjoyed NASCAR, woodworking, working on cars and camping and traveling. He had served as secretary of the Perry Co. Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; daughters, Karen (Jack) Haywood of New Albany and Sheila (Steve) Wallace of Henryville; sons, Donnie (Debbie) Froehlich, Jr. and Robert (Christie) Froehlich both of Tell City; a brother Larry (Joyce) Froehlich of Grandview; three sisters, Anita White of Lewisport, Ky., Virginia White of Cannelton, Dorothy Collins of Missouri and Delores (Fred) Marr of Harned, Ky.; his grandchildren, Jason Wallace, Nikki Hines Wallace, Vanessa Ford, Zachary Froehlich, Dylan Froehlich, Nick Haywood, Katie Pfund, Andy Froehlich and Dalton Froehlich; 15 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Buddy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Bernard and William Froehlich, and a sister, Bernadine Alvey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev Paul Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Lilly Dale Cemetery with American Legion Military Honors. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Perry Co. Humane Society
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 26, 2019