TELL CITY – Donna Belle Lang, 81, of Tell City passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Wilbur and June (Skiles) Remaly. Donna married William F. Lang Jr. who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Ronda (John) Atherton of Evansville, Robin (Daniel) Stiles of Jasper, Billy Lang of Birdseye, and Eric Lang of Tell City; two sisters; two brothers; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Heart to Heart Hospice or Lange Cancer Center.

