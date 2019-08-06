Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Groves. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 129 North Sixth Street Cannelton , IN 47520 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

ROME – Donna M. Groves, 85, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, in Rome, the community where she lived since she was a young girl.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 18, 1933. She was born to George Lorenz and Laverne (Stickley) Lorenz. Donna was also raised, from the age of 14, by Jo (Gruver) Lorenz Chapman.

She married John D. Groves on Aug. 7, 1955, in Tell City. Donna graduated from Indiana University where she received a Master's Degree in Education. She will be fondly remembered for teaching elementary education at Myers Grade School in Cannelton for 43 years.

Donna was a member of Rome United Methodist Church, Indiana Retired Teacher's Association, Perry County Retired Teacher's Association, National Education Association and was on the Rome Community Center board.

She was an avid reader and was known to take off on long road trips, when she had time away from the classroom. Her home was a gathering place for family and friends and where she and her husband, John, always offered an open door to anyone in need. Donna had many nieces and nephews and remembered all of their birthdays by sending birthday wishes to all.

Surviving is her husband of 64 years, John D. Groves; sister, Barbara Burns (Dan) of Sebring, Fla.; brother, Jim Lorenz (Gwen) of Midland, Texas; sisters-in-law, Judith Lorenz of Rome and Marsha Lorenz of Indianapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Carol Lorenz and Gloria Lorenz Lindauer and brothers, George Lorenz and Art Lorenz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with burial in Wegenast Cemetery. Rev. Ann Skiba will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the 1818 Rome Courthouse or Rome Cemetery Association.

