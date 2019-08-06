CANNELTON – Doris J. Butler, 89, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019.
She was born in Dec. 30, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late William T. and Mary Evelyn (Castner) Spahn. Her husband, Harry James "Jim" Butler and their son, Harry James Butler, Jr. also preceded her in death.
A homemaker, Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cannelton and enjoyed bowling with friends at Tell City Bowling Association.
Surviving are her daughters, Vicky Preflatish of Tell City and Janet "Jan" Howard of Owensboro, Ky.; her brother, Paul Yontz (Barbara) of Steubenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jim Tate (Rachel), David Tate, Michael Tate (Sue), Sarah Preflatish, Bryan Gaynor (Kelly), Jeff Gaynor and Jamie Howard; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Harber (Alex), Tyler Gaynor, Collin Tate, Joshua Gaynor, Shayla Tate, Trevor Winnigham, Emma Gaynor, Jayda Garrison, Jaycie Garrison, Alayna Tate, Adler Tate and Ashton Schraner and a great great grandson, Ashtyn Gaynor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with burial in New Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 8, 2019