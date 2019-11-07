|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Franchville.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
|
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
View Map
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
|
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
FERDINAND – Dorothy E. Franchville, 98, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand.
Born Nov. 28, 1920, at Adyeville in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Nora Miles Wheeler.
Dorothy enjoyed quilting, baking and canning, reading and flowers. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and enjoyed working at church activities.
Survivors include her children, Clayton (Ann) Franchville of Dallas, Texas, Dennis (Barbara) Franchville of Floyds Knobs, Michael (Jean) Franchville of Derby, Clarence Franchville (Connie) of Tell City, Faye (Wayne) Ransome of Huntingburg, Bob (Sharon) Franchville of Gentryville, Tom (Julie) Franchville of Rocky Point, Jeanne Powers of Newburgh; four sisters, Irene Krieg of Tell City, Mary Lasiter of Greenwood, Pricilla Miles of Calif., Nancy Huebschman of New Boston; a brother Nelson Wheeler of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jane Coralli, Michelle Franchville, John and Doug Franchville, Denise Dvorak, Jenifer Froming, Jim and Joe Franchville, Joanie Troutman, Angie LaGrange, Tim Ransome, Jerry and Christine Franchville, Carrie Engelbrecht, Jaclyn Hill, Wade Franchville, Jenna Lenko; 27 Great grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her husbands, Charles and Cosmas Franchville, grandchildren, Valerie Franchville and Bobby Franchville, brothers Bill, John, Jim and Homer Lee Wheeler and a sister June.
Services were Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Luke Wagh officiating. Burial was in St. Isidore Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Isidore Catholic Church Cemetery or Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|