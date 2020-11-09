1/1
Dorothy Ettensohn
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Dorothy Ettensohn, 80, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Soltys) Casey. She married Earl "Butch" Ettensohn on Feb. 27, 1960. who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1999.
Dorothy was retired as secretary for the Tell City Housing Authority and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Joanie (Joe) Cotton of Rockport, Joe (Sophi) Ettensohn of Tell City and Mark (Kerry) Ettensohn of Fishers; brothers, Richard (Cece) Casey of Camarello, Calif, David (Teresa) Casey of Bowling Green, Ky.; her grandchildren, Lori Cotton, Carla (Jacob) Wink, Drew, Emma, Gabrielle, Ben, Matthew, Lilah and Luke Ettensohn; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, James, in infancy; brothers, Dennis and James Casey and a sister, Barbara Corkran.
There will be a private family Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice or St. Paul Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved