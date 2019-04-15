Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Litherland. View Sign

TELL CITY – Dorothy Litherland, 82, passed away April 13, 2019, at her home.

Born June 12, 1936, in Tell City, Ind., she was the daughter of Russell and Marie Brunner Stephens. She was united in marriage on June 12, 1954, to Ralph Litherland. Dorothy was a graduate of the class of 1954 of Tell City High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, lawn work, sports and NASCAR.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Ralph and a daughter, Kathy Diamond.

Surviving are her sisters; Wanda Brinksneader and Linda Pannett both of Tell City and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Perry County Animal Shelter.

