MT. PLEASANT – Dorothy M. Hahus, 91, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
She was born in Alton on June 15, 1928, to the late Clarence Farris Sr. and Bessie (Schraner) Farris. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond Hahus, in 2010; brothers, Johnnie Farris and Clarence "Chris" Farris Jr.; and sisters, Wilma Rainbolt, Francis McKerienan, Doris Farris and Flora Belle Farris in infancy.
She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and had worked at General Electric for 35 years, retiring in 1988.
Survivors include her children, Charlotte James (Norman) of Oriole, and Ronnie Hahus of Mt. Pleasant; a sister, Rosemary Pearson of Franklin; her grandchildren, Brian Hahus and Todd Hahus (Shelly); three step-great-grandchildren and several step-great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneral
home.net.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 26, 2019