OWENSVILLE – Dorothy M. Hall, 89, of Owensville, formerly of Francisco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Transcendent Healthcare in Owensville.
She was born on June 12, 1931, in Troy to Frank and Anna (Beckman) Linne. She and her husband, Charles, managed Hall's Café in Francisco for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Rose Williams (Dutch) of Tell City and Betty Sweeney of Cannelton; brother, Henry Linne of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; very good friend, Maurice Bolin of Francisco; caregiver, Cecelia Brewer of Francisco; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Charles Hall in 2014; and brothers Ray, Paul and Walter Linne.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton with burial in Francisco Cemetery in Francisco.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.